Athletes braving heat at Show Me State Games

Three people treated for heat related issues at Show Me State Games

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Show Me State Games continued today in Columbia while it feels like it's over 100 degrees.

Athletes from across the State gathered to compete in Olympic style games.

The media coordinator for the Show Me State Games, Emily Lorenz, said they take the heat very seriously. "All this week, we've been emailing our participants, and posting on our social media, and giving out our programs with heat safety tips."

The Show Me State Games partners with University of Missouri Health Care to provide ambulances and athletic trainers to tend to any heat-related issues.

Organizers also monitor the conditions to determine if any changes in the schedule need to be made because of the dangerous heat.

"In some cases we will shorten game times, add in extra water and shade breaks and things like that just to make sure we are keeping everyone safe and healthy," Lorenz said.

A soccer coach from Macon, Missouri, Andre Williams, said he has been in touch with all the parents of kids preparing to play for during the heat wave, "I sent all the parent a message just telling them to go ahead and keep the kids hydrated, no sweets, stuff like that, just stick to water to stay hydrated if you can."

The Show Me State Games continue Sunday morning and will stay in Columbia for the next three weekends.