Audrain County sheriff responds to criticism of Facebook post

Courtesy of Audrain County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. - - The Audrain County sheriff posted to Facebook on Saturday responding to criticism of another recent post.

Sheriff Matt Oller's post about a woman's arrest on Wednesday went viral. According to the post, Amanda Smith drove to the sheriff's office on a revoked license to bail her boyfriend out of jail. During the course of her arrest, deputies found she had a bag of meth.

At the top of the post, Oller wrote, "I can't make this stuff up."

In Saturday's post, Oller said: "I have seen comments by folks in our communities that I respect. Some are in favor, some are not. That has caused a great deal of reflection on my part."

Oller then wrote the humor was not meant disrespectfully, but to try to "lighten the tone of the frustration with what had happened."

He finished the post, writing, "As long as someone is putting the safety and security of my staff, the inmates and the jail at risk, they will be called out for it."

