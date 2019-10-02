Authorities: $53,000 worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Callaway County

Photo provided Callaway County Sheriff's Office

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - An Illinois man is in custody after deputies allegedly found $53,470 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Callaway County.

According to a news release, a K-9 unit pulled over a vehicle on Highway 54 near County Road 210 around 2:23 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation.

Authorities said Dossie Richmond, 59, of Chicago, Illinois was a passenger in the vehicle. Deputies allegedly found him with large amounts of heroin, crack cocaine and other substances.

Deputies took Richmond to the Callaway County Jail and prosecutors later charged Richmond with two counts of trafficking drugs.