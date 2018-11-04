Authorities arrest Kingdom City man accused of trafficking meth

MULTIAGENCY DRUG BUSTS

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. - A multi-agency drug investigation led to the arrest of 40-year-old Daniel Smith of Kingdom City.

Smith had one pound of meth, a loaded firearm and more than $63,000 in cash when authorities arrested him.

Authorities arrested Smith in the 3000 block of Gold Road in Kingdom City.

Smith was already wanted for violating his parole.

Smith is being held without bond in the Callaway County Jail for trafficking drugs in the first-degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and the parole warrant.

The Cole County Sheriff's Office, the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the East Central Drug Task Force and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) helped with the investigation.