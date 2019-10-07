Authorities arrest one suspect in deadly Kansas City shooting

SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Authorities have arrested one suspect in a Kansas City shooting that left four dead and five others hurt.

Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 29, and Javier Alatorre, 23, are both facing four counts of first-degree murder. They both have bonds set at $1 million.

Authorities say the two men opened fire at the bar Tequila KC following a dispute. Police found nine people with gunshot wounds at the scene. Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The FBI, ATF and Kansas City Missouri Police Department assisted in the arrest of Alatorre late Sunday afternoon. They took Alatorre into custody near the 2600 block of Quincy Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Villanueva-Morales is still at large and police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

