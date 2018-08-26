Authorities confirm mass shooting in Jacksonville, FL
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has confirmed several people are dead and others transported to the hospital after a mass shooting at Jacksonville Landing Saturday afternoon.
Right now, law enforcement said at least one suspect is dead but it's unknown if there is a second suspect.
Several people are hiding in locked areas in the area, which the AP reports includes many restaurants and shops along the St. John's River.
SWAT team is doing a search inside the Landing and asked that people don't come running out.
"We will get to you," the department tweeted.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, WE WILL UPDATE YOU AS SOON AS WE LEARN MORE.