Authorities confirm mass shooting in Jacksonville, FL

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has confirmed several people are dead and others transported to the hospital after a mass shooting at Jacksonville Landing Saturday afternoon.



Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Right now, law enforcement said at least one suspect is dead but it's unknown if there is a second suspect.



Several people are hiding in locked areas in the area, which the AP reports includes many restaurants and shops along the St. John's River.



SWAT team is doing a search inside the Landing and asked that people don't come running out.



"We will get to you," the department tweeted.



**IMPORTANT** If you are hiding in The Landing. Call 911 so we can get to you. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018



