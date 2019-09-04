Authorities execute search warrant in Holts Summit

Photo provided by Callaway County Sheriff's Office

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in Holts Summit on Tuesday night.

According to a post on the Callaway County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Summit Drive.

Authorities said a noise distraction device was used while they were making entry. The post said there was no threat to the public.

The Sheriff's Office said other agencies assisted including the Holts Summit Police Department, Fulton Police Department SRU team and the MUSTANG drug task force.

Holts Summit police also posted on Facebook, saying no shots were fired during the incident.