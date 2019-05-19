Authorities identify body found in Missouri River in March

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities have identified a body found in the Missouri River as Antonio Jimmerson.

ABC 17 News reported that Missouri State Water Patrol recovered a body from the river on March 24.

The Saline County Coroner's Office, the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the body Wednesday as Jimmerson.

Saline County officials said advanced DNA technology along with a neck tattoo helped to identify the body. Officials said it took so long due to severe decomposition.

Witnesses saw Jimmerson drive his car into the Missouri River in Wyandotte County, Kansas, in October 2018. Rescue crews were not able to find Jimmerson at that time.

The death was ruled a drowning.