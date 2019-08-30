Authorities investigate call to school transportation director

Courtesy: Maries County Sheriff's Office

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - The Maries County Sheriff's Office is investigating a call to the transportation director at Maries County R-II School District.

According to a post on the school's Facebook page, the caller told the director that the district needed to "take care of something happening on a bus" and that the bus was going to be pulled over.

School officials said the caller did not provide a name or give any further information about the bus.

According to the post, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Osage County Sheriff's Department and the Maries County Sheriff's Office were notified. The district also notified all the bus drivers, who took additional safety measures to make sure students got home safely.

The district said all students got home without any issues and the buses were safely returned to the bus shed.

Officials say it is unclear if the call was intended as a threat, but that the Maries County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate the call.