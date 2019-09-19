Authorities investigate threat made to Iberia school

IBERIA, Mo. - The Miller County Sheriff's Office is investigating a school threat in the Iberia R-V School District.

The school district said it will have extra deputies on campus Thursday after a student made a comment about "carrying out an act of mass violence at school," according to the school district.

The district said it contacted law enforcement for assistance, "given the seriousness of this report."

The validity of the threat is being investigated.

Officials said the student will not be on school grounds while the investigation continues and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the student that made the threat.

The district said it commends students for reporting the threat.