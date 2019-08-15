Authorities issue advisory for missing 85-year-old man

Photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for an 85-year-old man who left a Columbia hospital late Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, Robert Jones left Boone Hospital around 4 p.m. against medical advice. Authorities say he was last seen in the Fulton area on Highway 54 around 6 p.m.

The release said Jones is a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, is balding and has blue eyes. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a sweatshirt over a plaid, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. He may be in a dark blue 2017 Buick Lacrosse with a license plate that reads CR0B6L.

Anyone who sees Jones or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B at 660-385-2131.