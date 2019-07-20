Authorities recover body of missing swimmer at Mark Twain Lake

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE 6:15 p.m.: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the swimmer as Kamerion Rice, 17, of Springfield, Illinois.

According to the patrol's report, Rice was wading near the shoreline, waded out into deeper water and was unable to swim.

ORIGINAL: The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the body of a missing swimmer was recovered from Mark Twain Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities tweeted that the body was found around 1 p.m. and that officers would remain on the scene for a couple of hours.

Around 1pm this afternoon the body of the missing swimmer was recovered from Mark Twain Lake. More details will be released later today on the MSHP website https://t.co/udEbld3YQ2 Officers remain at the scene. Please avoid the area for the next couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/Gi8oko4sxJ — MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) July 20, 2019

Troopers said the search began around 7 p.m. Friday. They believe the swimmer is a 17-year-old.

Authorities said a report with more details is expected to be released later Saturday.

