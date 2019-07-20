Authorities recover body of missing swimmer at Mark Twain Lake
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE 6:15 p.m.: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the swimmer as Kamerion Rice, 17, of Springfield, Illinois.
According to the patrol's report, Rice was wading near the shoreline, waded out into deeper water and was unable to swim.
ORIGINAL: The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the body of a missing swimmer was recovered from Mark Twain Lake on Saturday afternoon.
Authorities tweeted that the body was found around 1 p.m. and that officers would remain on the scene for a couple of hours.
Troopers said the search began around 7 p.m. Friday. They believe the swimmer is a 17-year-old.
Authorities said a report with more details is expected to be released later Saturday.
