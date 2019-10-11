Officals investigating house fire in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday morning on Mohawk Court.

Working a residential structure fire at 1 Mohawk Avenue. Fire has been knocked down, brought under control. pic.twitter.com/cQvlsYpxJJ — Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) October 11, 2019

The fire was able to be brought under control, CFD officials said. No one was hurt in the incident.

Fire officials said there were reports of a cat and dog in the home. They were able to find the cat unharmed, but they are still searching for the dog.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, and are expected to release more information about the incident Friday.

A neighbor, Joseph Matthews, said he called the authorities after his neighbor knocked on his door. "I came out and looked and saw smoke coming out of the roof and under the crawlspace," Matthew said.

He said he has known the man that lived in the house since he was a child, and had family that lived in that same house that burned on Friday.

"It's kinda depressing seeing something like that happen to someone you know, regardless if you know them or not," Matthews said.