Authorities search area in south Cole County

No suspect description provided at this time

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 06:56 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 06:56 PM CDT

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler told ABC 17 News his department conducted a search in southern Cole County on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:31 p.m. for four people trying to enter a home in the 5000 block of Buffalo Road.

Wheeler said deputies were at the scene within seven minutes, set up a perimeter and searched the area for about three hours.

Deputies have since cleared the scene after not finding anyone. The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the search with a helicopter.

Authorities say they don't have a description of the possible suspects at this time.

