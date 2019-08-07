Courtesy: Google Maps

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler told ABC 17 News his department conducted a search in southern Cole County on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:31 p.m. for four people trying to enter a home in the 5000 block of Buffalo Road.

Wheeler said deputies were at the scene within seven minutes, set up a perimeter and searched the area for about three hours.

Deputies have since cleared the scene after not finding anyone. The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the search with a helicopter.

Authorities say they don't have a description of the possible suspects at this time.