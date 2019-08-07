Authorities search area in south Cole County
No suspect description provided at this time
COLE COUNTY, Mo. - Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler told ABC 17 News his department conducted a search in southern Cole County on Wednesday afternoon.
The call came in around 2:31 p.m. for four people trying to enter a home in the 5000 block of Buffalo Road.
Wheeler said deputies were at the scene within seven minutes, set up a perimeter and searched the area for about three hours.
Deputies have since cleared the scene after not finding anyone. The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the search with a helicopter.
Authorities say they don't have a description of the possible suspects at this time.