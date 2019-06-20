Authorities urge drivers to be aware despite receding flood waters

Flooding Along Highway 40

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be aware of road conditions, follow road signs and not to move barriers in the road.

Signs and barriers are in place alerting motorists to not cross the flooded roadways and to seek an alternate route.

Although Mid-Missouri has been experiencing drier conditions, rain is in the forecast and there are over 200 roads that are still closed throughout Missouri.

MoDOT is urging drivers, "Turn around, don't drown - if you see water over the roadway, there's no way of knowing what's underneath the surface find another route around the flooding."

Sergeant Scott White from the Missouri Highway Patrol says "It is extremely important that people are not moving barriers or taking any chances on the roads today, you may be ticketed."

Route 40 is still closed at Moniteau Creek, north of Rocheport along with 27 other roads in the Central District.