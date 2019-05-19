Authorities warn of man making false business deals in Vandalia area

AUDRAIN CO., Mo. - The Audrain County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after finding outstanding felony warrants against him.

According to a news release, Golder Sanders, 40, was reportedly telling people in the Vandalia area he was a wealthy ranch owner. A citizen reported that Sanders used the name "Clayton Copus" and said he was making good faith business transactions in the area totaling just under $1 million.

Upon investigation, authorities found Sanders had active felony arrest warrants issued in Linn, Livingston and Adair counties. Audrain County officials said the warrants were related to fraud and forgery offenses.

Authorities turned Sanders over to Adair County Jail for his outstanding warrants.

The Audrain County Sheriff's Office is advising people and businesses to stop any business agreements or contracts with Sanders. If you believe you may have entered into an agreement, authorities advise you to seek legal counsel.