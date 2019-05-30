Auxvasse man arrested for alleged drug trafficking

Darrell Cartee

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police say they arrested a man after they found 51 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

An officer pulled over Darrell Alan Cartee, 56, for crossing the double yellow line Wednesday on Blue Ridge Road in north Columbia, according to a Columbia Police Department spokesman.

A K-9 unit alerted officers to narcotics in the vehicle and a search was conducted, police said, turning up meth in several containers.

Cartee was jailed on a $25,000 cash-only bond on one charge of delivering a controlled substance.