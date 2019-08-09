Ballenger Lane expecting lane restrictions

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Officials from the City of Columbia say they are expecting lane restrictions for construction on Ballenger Lane next week.

"Crews have been doing a great job," said Barry Dalton, community relations specialist for Columbia Public Works. "It's been a challenge, but they've been doing a good job keeping on schedule."

The shoulder widening project is set to begin Monday and will finish by the week of Aug. 19, weather permitting, officials said.

"They're looking to stripe the lanes and finishing up the mulch," Dalton said.

Officials say the capital improvement sales tax is funding the construction and the official infrastructure investment is $1,578,100.00.

"I think it's a good thing, but I think it's a little ridiculous with how long its taking," said Jeremy Tannenbaum who lives in the area. "There is no way August 19, I don't see it getting done... maybe September."

Another area resident said people should be patient with the construction workers.

"The quality of the roads really matter," said Brandon Deacon who lives near Ballenger Lane. "I just say to the community, give these guys a break and let them get their job done as quickly as they can, I can't even imagine laying concrete in 100 degree weather."