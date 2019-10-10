Behind the Kitchen Door: Breaking down Boone County's health inspections

More Behind the Kitchen Door Few Jefferson City health violations found, August restaurant report says

COLUMBIA, Mo. - ABC 17 News' Behind the Kitchen Door looked at health inspection reports for Boone County businesses for the month of September.

Below are the findings from that review.

Boone County health inspections Sept. 1-Oct. 9

If an eatery did not have a reinspection date, all critical violations were corrected while the inspector was at the establishment conducting the inspection.

Sycamore 9/30, all violations corrected by a re-inspection on 10/1.

Six critical violations: Raw chicken was improperly stored above raw pork in the cooler, tomato soup out of the proper temperature range, hand-washing sink had a container in it, missing towels, dishwasher was not dispensing sanitizer and there was no test kit available to test the sanitizer solution.

One non-critical violation: Food stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

Agave: 9/9, all violations were corrected during a follow-up inspection on 9/16.

Five critical violations: Raw chicken improperly stored above raw beef, employee drinks stored improperly, missing sanitation strips, dish machine not at the correct sanitation level and a hand sink was used for other purposes than hand washing.

Room 38: 9/5, all violations were corrected by an inspection on 9/25.

Four critical violations: Multiple coolers not in the correct temperature range (all ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods were moved to another cooler), missing soap and paper towels.

Petro Mart (East St. Charles Road): 9/9, all critical violations have been corrected.

Three critical violations: Pesticide bait station was found above the pizza topping area, low sanitation concentration and there wasn't anyone in charge.

Three non-critical violations: Missing outlet covers and unshielded light bulbs in the kitchen.

Prenger Foods (Sturgeon): 9/25, critical violations corrected by a re-inspection on 10/1.

Three critical violations: Dented cans being sold at a reduced cost, uncovered bait station above meat saw and no sanitation test strips.

Three non-critical violations: Restroom door not self-closing, leaking roof and no covered trash can in the bathroom.

Shakespeare's Pizza (South Ninth Street): 9/9, all critical violations were corrected during an inspection on 9/12.

Three critical violations: Slime mold on the ice dispensers of the soda machine in the lobby, unlabeled spray bottle and a dented can.

Two non-critical violations: Dust accumulation on fan blades and a vent in the main lobby and ice accumulating in the freezer that holds ice cream in the main lobby.

Szechuan House: 9/25 -- all violations were corrected by a reinspection on 9/30.

Three critical violations: Dirty soda nozzles, dirty slicer, raw chicken improperly stored above ready-to-eat foods in the cooler and the dishwasher was not sanitizing dishes.

McDonald's (Business Loop): 9/16

Three critical violations: Employee texting on their cellphone and putting new gloves on without washing hands, employees with acrylic nails were not wearing gloves even when not working with ready-to-eat foods and the employees were not properly handling the French fries while filling fry bags.

The Grind Coffee House (Forum Boulevard): 10/4, follow-up scheduled for 10/7.

Three critical violations: Potentially hazardous foods were not date-labeled after opening and some potentially hazardous foods were not in the correct temperature range (they were thrown away during the inspection) and a cooler was not in the correct temperature range.

Bamboo Terrace: 9/6

Three critical violations: Dented cans (thrown away at the time of the inspection), hand-washing sink improperly used for dumping and sanitizer concentration at the incorrect level.

Subway (West Broadway): 9/16, 9/19, 9/24, all critical violations were corrected by the last inspection.

Two critical violations: Cooler not at the proper temperature and cooler not functioning.

Two non-critical violations: Ice accumulation and the establishment could not find food handlers' cards at the time of the inspection.

Tropical Liqueurs (Providence Road): 9/10

Two critical violations: Missing paper towels and hand-washing sink was used for other purposes.

Two non-critical violations: Dirty nozzle and counter, ice accumulating in the freezer.

Prenger (Centralia): 9/6, all violations corrected during a follow-up inspection on 9/13.

Bakery and deli Two critical violations: No towels or dryers at the hand-washing sink and an unlabeled spray bottle. Two non-critical violations: Missing tiles and debris on the floor.

Grocery and meat Two critical violations: Salad display's air and a holding unit were not in the correct temperature range. One non-critical violation: No covered trash receptacle in a restroom.



35th on Main: 9/13, all violations were corrected during a follow-up inspection on 9/20.

Two critical violations: Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands and potentially hazardous foods were not held in the correct temperature range.

One non-critical violation: Dirty vent next to clean dishes

Pickleman's (Old 63): 9/11, all violations were corrected during a follow-up inspection on 9/13.

Two critical violations: Mold growing on the soda machine dispenser and unlabeled spray bottles.

One non-critical violation: Light bulb in a cooler does not have a cover.

Rio Grande: 9/5

Two critical violations: Food not in the correct temperature (it was moved during the inspection) and no test kit for the sanitizer.

One non-critical violation: Food stored on the ground in a cooler.

Breaktime (Nifong Boulevard): 10/2, all critical violations corrected during an inspection on 10/4.

Two critical violations: No soap at a hand-washing sink and mold found in an ice chute of an ice machine.

One non-critical violation: Underside of fountain machine soda nozzles are dirty.

Fuzzy's Tacos (Ninth Street): 9/27, all critical violations corrected by an inspection on 10/1.

Two critical violations: Hand sink used improperly for filing a bucket and potentially hazardous foods were not in the correct temperature range. The potentially hazardous foods moved to different cooler at the time of the inspection.

A Little More: 9/26, follow-up inspection scheduled for 9/30.

Two critical violations: Food stored incorrectly in a cooler and items were not labeled with the date.

Crushed Red: 9/16

Two critical violations: Potentially hazardous items were not labeled with the date and the chicken was not cooled to the proper temperature (the report said this was thrown away during the inspection).

Park Restaurant: 9/18

Two critical violations: Raw beef stored above seafood in the cooler, grime in soda nozzles and mold in an ice machine.

Big Mama Chim's Noodle House (Alley A): 9/25

Two critical violations: Raw food stored above ready-to-eat foods and hand-washing sink was not accessible.

Glenn's Cafe: 9/10, all violations were corrected during a follow-up inspection on 9/13.

One critical violation: Slime mold growth in the ice machine guard.

Three non-critical violations: Food and items stored on the ground and a tray has a large burn on the bottom, making it difficult to clean.

Breaktime (Business Loop 70 East): 10/3 and 10/7, follow-up scheduled for 10/10

One critical violation: Fruit flies were under the hand sink near the coffee machines. (This critical violation was also found during the follow-up inspection, prompting another reinspection)

Two non-critical violations: Dirty cabinet and counter.

Breaktime (Grindstone Parkway): 9/10

One critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods were not at the correct temperature, the inspection note said they were thrown away during the inspection.

Two non-critical violations: Mold found on the " non-food contact surface of " the ice chute on the fountain machine and dirty floor drain.

Cajun Crab House: 9/10, all critical violations corrected during a follow-up inspection on 9/12.

One critical violation: Mold on the ice machine

One non-critical violation: Pest entry point at the back door.

Shrijimart: 9/10

One critical violation: No paper towels at hand-washing sink.

One non-critical violation: Not enough lighting in a certain area.

Auntie Anne's: 10/3

One critical violation: No paper towels at a hand sink.

One non-critical violation: Plumbing issue/leaking.

Breaktime (Conley Road): 10/1

One critical violation: Hand-washing sink used for other purposes than hand washing.

One non-critical violation: Missing outlet cover for the Snapple machine.

Starbucks (S. Ninth Street): 10/3, all critical violations corrected by a re-inspection on 10/7.

One critical violation: Slime mold in the ice machine.

One non-critical violation: Bathroom does not have a small trash can with a lid.

China Kitchen: 9/11

One critical violation: Meat stored above vegetables in a cooler, the inspection said, " Management moved raw meat to separate shelf at time of inspection. "

La Siesta (Rangeline): 9/18

One critical violation: Rice was not being cooled properly.

Starbucks (West Broadway): 9/30, critical violation corrected by a follow-up inspection on 10/3

One critical violation: Cooler holding potentially hazardous foods not in the correct temperature range.

Kona Ice: 10/2

One critical violation: Sanitizing bottle weak

Tiger Stop (Clark Lane): 9/30

One critical violation: All spray bottles were not labeled with a common name. The inspection note said the inspector discussed keeping food stores 6 inches off the ground.

Thirsty Turtle: 10/3

One critical violation: No test strips

Lake of the Woods Golf Course: 10/2, all critical violations corrected by an inspection on 10/4.

One critical violation: No test strips.

Blue Note: 10/4

One critical violation: Improperly used ice that is used in drinks to cool down the exterior of drinks.

Smallcakes: 9/5, corrected during a follow-up inspection on 9/9.

One critical violation: No bleach test strips at the time of the inspection.

Sophia's: 9/6

One critical violation: Raw pork improperly stored above raw fish.

Subway (Nifong Blvd): 9/18, corrected by 9/19.

One critical violation: Dispenser without soap.

Smoothie King (East Broadway): 10/7

One critical violation: Sanitizer too low

Zaxby's (Cinnamon Hill Lane): 9/3, the violation was corrected by a follow-up inspection on 9/9.

One critical violation: Sanitizer was too weak.

Root Cellar (Park Avenue): 10/3

One critical violation: Raw chicken improperly stored above raw steak in two freezers.

Charley's Steakery: 9/24

One critical violation: Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods were not labeled with a date.

Buffalo Wild Wings: 9/12

Five non-critical violations: Sink and cooler leaks, dirty area near fryers, ice accumulating in a freezer and sanitizing rags were not stored in the sanitizing bucket.

Denny's: 10/3, all violations are supposed to be corrected by the next routine inspection in February 2020.

Four non-critical violations: Back door seal needs to be repaired, leaking pipe, leaking freezer and broken gasket.

NashVegas: 10/4

Four non-critical violations: Hole in a door, dirt floor fan, handle improperly stored in the ice and duct tape is being used to repair broken items.

Culver's (Broadway Bluffs): 9/13

Three non-critical violations: Ice accumulations, cracked tiles and a dirty air vent in the storage area.

Breaktime (E Broadway): 9/30

Two non-critical violations: Mold on the ice chute and drain of the fountain machine and in the mop sink, which are non-food contact surfaces.

C & S Grocery Store: 9/10

Two non-critical violations: Ice build-up and ceiling tiles have water damage.

Steve-O's: 9/18, all violations were corrected by an inspection on 10/2.

Two non-critical violations: Ceiling tiles had water damage and ice build-up found in a cooler.

TGI Fridays: 9/16

Two non-critical violations: Tiles need to be replaced and single-service cup was being used for sugar.

Andy's Frozen Custard: 9/30

Two non-critical violations: Dirty fan and wall in disrepair.

Hartsburg Hitchin' Post: 9/5

One non-critical violation: Inside of the ice machine was dirty.

The Coffee Zone: 9/30, follow-up set for 10/30.

One non-critical violation: Packaged items were not labeled.

Central Missouri Community Action: 9/27

One non-critical violation: Cutting boards deeply scored, which are not easily cleanable. The inspection note said they were thrown away on site.

Starbucks (East Nifong Blvd): 10/1

One non-critical violation: No trash can with a lid in the bathroom.

Taco Bell (Business Loop 70): 9/9

One non-critical violation: Missing tiles near the drive-thru window.

Stoney Creek Inn (Tavern): 10/4

One non-critical violation: Storage area has a hole in the wall.

Dollar General (Flanders Court): 10/7

One non-critical violation: Missing thermometers in three coolers.

Cheddar's: 9/23

One non-critical violation: Mold-like substance found on the ceiling of a cooler.

Shakespeare's Pizza (Peachtree Drive): 10/7

One non-critical violation: Small trash needed in both employee restrooms.

Boss Taco: 10/2

One non-critical violation: Incorrect order of washing, rinsing and sanitizing items.

Tropical Liqueurs (Broadway): 9/18

One non-critical violation: Dirty soda nozzle holder and cabinet doors.

Eateries without any violations at the time of the inspection: