Beth Chancellor promoted to interim vice president for IT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri announced today Beth Chancellor is now the school's interim chief information officer and the interim vice president for information technology at the UM System.

Her appointment was effective immediately after Gary Allen retired on Sunday. The school says a national search will begin later this year for a permanent holder of the jobs.

According to a press release, in these two positions, Chancellor will have oversight of the information technology infrastructure for MU, the UM system and other UM universities, MU Health and MU Extension programs. She will also have responsibility within the statewide Missouri Research and Education Network.

Chancellor has more than 25 years of experience working with telecommunications and doing information technology work at MU.