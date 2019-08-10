SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Bikers to kick off Boone Dawdle

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 03:39 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 03:39 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Boone Dawdle will start at one p.m. on Saturday, according to the True False Film Festival website.

The event is a fundraiser for the 2020 film festival. It will have biking, music, food and films.

Weather permitting, the event will kick off with a bike ride. Riders will start at Flat Branch park and ride along the MKT trail.

According to the website, the proceeds will go towards the Ragtag Film Society.

More information on the events can be found here.


