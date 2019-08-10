Bikers to kick off Boone Dawdle

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Boone Dawdle will start at one p.m. on Saturday, according to the True False Film Festival website.

The event is a fundraiser for the 2020 film festival. It will have biking, music, food and films.

Weather permitting, the event will kick off with a bike ride. Riders will start at Flat Branch park and ride along the MKT trail.

According to the website, the proceeds will go towards the Ragtag Film Society.

More information on the events can be found here.