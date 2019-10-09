SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Blunt, Hartzler clash with Trump on Syria

By:
  • The Associated Press

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 12:51 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:51 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and Rep. Vicky Hartzler are among Republicans who oppose President Donald Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

The Missouri Republicans typically side with the president. But they're asking him to rethink his decision on Syria considering America's ties to the Syrian Kurdish fights who have helped the U.S. fight the Islamic State.

Turkey views those fighters as terrorists, and Trump's move to pull back from the area leaves them vulnerable to military onslaught.

Indeed, Turkey launched airstrikes and fired artillery aimed at crushing Kurdish fighters in northern Syria after U.S. troops pulled out of the area Wednesday.

Hartzler called Trump's decision to pull troops out of Syria a mistake.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Few showers, chilly end to Tuesday

    Few showers, chilly end to Tuesday

Recommended Stories

Top Videos