Photo provided by a viewer

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. - A boat caught fire near Dog Days Bar and Grill at the Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach on Monday night after running up on shore.

A viewer sent ABC 17 News a photograph just before 9 p.m. showing a thick cloud of smoke in the air.

Authorities said no one was injured in the crash and no arrests were made.

A spokesperson for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F said the boat will be removed Tuesday.