SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Boat catches fire at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday

No one hurt in fire

By:

Posted: Sep 02, 2019 03:18 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 03:18 PM CDT

Boat fire in Camden County

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - No one was hurt on Saturday after a boat caught fire at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The fire happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the 21 milemarker in Camden County. The boat was traveling upstream when it caught fire, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

A 62-year-old man was on board the boat when it caught fire. No one was hurt in the incident, but the boat was totaled, the crash report said. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Much cooler air filters in for Wednesday

    Much cooler air filters in for Wednesday

Recommended Stories

Top Videos