Boat catches fire at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday

Boat fire in Camden County

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - No one was hurt on Saturday after a boat caught fire at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The fire happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the 21 milemarker in Camden County. The boat was traveling upstream when it caught fire, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

A 62-year-old man was on board the boat when it caught fire. No one was hurt in the incident, but the boat was totaled, the crash report said.