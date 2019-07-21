Boat catches fire at lake

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - No one was injured after a boat caught fire at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to a tweet from Troop F, the boat was having engine trouble and caught fire after the owner tried to restart it.

Pics from a boat fire that occurred at the 59.3 MM/#LakeOfTheOzarks



Vessel was having engine trouble, and when the owner attempted to restart it, it caught fire. No injures.



📸 Tpr S. Mahaney pic.twitter.com/pp6CKT84uA — MSHP Troop F (@ MSHPTrooperF ) July 21, 2019

The fire happened at mile marker 59.