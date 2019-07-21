SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Boat catches fire at lake

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 09:55 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 09:55 AM CDT

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - No one was injured after a boat caught fire at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to a tweet from Troop F, the boat was having engine trouble and caught fire after the owner tried to restart it.

The fire happened at mile marker 59.

 


