SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Boat explosion injures five at Lake of the Ozarks

Troopers: Boat had just refueled

By:

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 07:05 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 07:05 PM CDT

GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. - Five people from Kansas City were injured after a boat explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The boat had just refueled around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Millstone Marina in Morgan County, according to an incident report. The driver started the boat immediately after filling up with gas, which caused an explosion because there was not enough ventilation "and a mechanical failure."

"We remind boaters to use the exhaust blower for at least 4 minutes after fueling & before starting the engine to remove gas vapors in the bilge," Troopers said in a tweet.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Monday June 17 2019 Evening Weather Video

    Monday June 17 2019 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos