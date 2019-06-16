Boat explosion injures five at Lake of the Ozarks

GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. - Five people from Kansas City were injured after a boat explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The boat had just refueled around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Millstone Marina in Morgan County, according to an incident report. The driver started the boat immediately after filling up with gas, which caused an explosion because there was not enough ventilation "and a mechanical failure."

Troopers responded to a boat explosion/flash fire on #LakeOfTheOzarks. 5 people were injured.



We remind boaters to use the exhaust blower for at least 4 minutes after fueling & before starting the engine to remove gas vapors in the bilge.



Prelim Info: https://t.co/HTyDwqACBR pic.twitter.com/ExH9nn3zx0 — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 15, 2019

"We remind boaters to use the exhaust blower for at least 4 minutes after fueling & before starting the engine to remove gas vapors in the bilge," Troopers said in a tweet.