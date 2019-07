Courtesy: Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District

Courtesy: Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. - A death investigation is underway after a body was found along a highway in Phelps County over the weekend.

The Doolittle Fire Protection District said crews discovered the body Sunday morning near Highway P.

An exact location on Highway P wasn't provided.

Crews said the death is not believed to be suspicious and there was no threat to the community.

The name and gender of the deceased or the cause of death, have not been released.