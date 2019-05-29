Body found in Missouri River in Callaway County

Body found in Missouri River

FULTON, Mo. - Members of several law enforcement agencies found a body in the Missouri River on Tuesday afternoon.

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said rescuers pulled the dead person from the Missouri River just before 5 p.m. near Tebbetts, about a 30-minute drive south of Fulton. The town is just north of the confluence of the Missouri and Osage River confluence in Callaway County.

Chism said someone called Callaway County Joint Communications at 3:28 p.m. after spotting the body. Chism received help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Osage County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Department of Conservation to search for the body.

Chism said Osage County Sheriff Mike Bonham found the body "near Tebbetts." The patrol's Marine Operations Division pulled the body from the river, and it was sent to the Boone-Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Chism wrote that he did not know the identity of the person found.