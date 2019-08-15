Body found in Saline County lake identified

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - Saline County officials have identified the person whose body was found Monday in a lake southwest of Marshall.

The county coroner on Thursday identified the man as Thomas Lee Bedsworth Jr., 53, of Jackson County, according to a Saline County Sheriff's Office news release. Bedsworth had been reported missing and was last seen Friday, according to the release.

A preliminary autopsy showed no signs of trauma or injury and the coroner found the preliminary cause of death was drowning, the sheriff's office said.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a conservation agent contacted the office after finding the property of a person missing out of Kansas City on the bank of Blind Pony Lake. The body was later found in a cove north of the spot where the property was found.