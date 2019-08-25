Body of Illinois man recovered after search at Lake of the Ozarks

The no-wake restriction extends from mile marker 31.5 to 36. The extended idle speed area goes downstream from mile marker 31.5 to 21.

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - UPDATE 2:20 a.m.: Highway Patrol incident reports identify the man as Sean Burgess, 23, of Peoria, Illinois.

UPDATE 11:30 p.m.: MSHP divers found the body of the man who went missing at the Lake of Ozarks after about eight hours of searching.

"We extend our sincere condolences to family & friends," The Highway Patrol Troop F account posted on Twitter.

The body was found at 10:47 p.m. and more detail will be released later, according to the post.

#LakeOfTheOzarks Final Update:



MSHP Divers recovered the victim at 10:47pm. Family has been notified.



More details will be released in our online reports. — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 25, 2019

UPDATE: Sgt. Scott White of the MSHP said troopers are searching for an adult male that did not resurface after jumping in the water.

An official with the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout said they are prepared to resume races Sunday morning.

White said more information on the search will be released soon.

ORIGINAL: The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, an annual boat race, finished a day of racing ahead of schedule due to a missing persons search, the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Saturday.

An individual jumped off a float pad and never resurfaced, according to the 3:40 p.m. Twitter post.

#LakeOfTheOzarks Shootout is finished for the day due to a person missing in the water.



Subject jumped off a float pad & hasn’t resurfaced. Search is underway near the 33.8 mile-marker. Extended no wake still in effect to 1900. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/K4GlUR3Gbr — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 24, 2019

"#LakeOfTheOzarks Shootout is finished for the day due to a person missing in the water," Troop F of the Highway Patrol said in the post. "Search is underway near the 33.8 mile-marker. Extended no wake still in effect to 1900. Updates to follow."

Races were scheduled to run until 5 p.m., according to the Shootout website.

