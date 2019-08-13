Body pulled from Saline County lake

MARSHALL, Mo. - Kansas City and Saline County authorities are investigating after the body of a missing person was found in a lake.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a conservation agent contacted the office after finding the property of a person missing out of Kansas City on the bank of Blind Pony Lake. The body was later found in a cove north of the spot where the property was found.

The sheriff's office said the body was pulled from the lake at about 1 p.m.

Authorities in Saline County contacted the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the family of the dead person has been notified, according to the release. The Saline County Sheriff's Office said there is no indication of foul play.