Boil advisory issued for some water customers around Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. - Some water customers in Randolph County and surrounding areas are under a boil water advisory Thursday night.

The Public Water Supply District #10 says the advisory impacts customers who live west of Highway 63 in Randolph County in addition to the roads listed below.

Customers are asked to boil their water for at least five minutes before using it and to turn off their ice makers.

The boil advisory was issued Thursday after a construction crew hit a water line, according to PWSD #10.

A spokesperson said the advisory is expected to get lifted Saturday, July 13 at noon.