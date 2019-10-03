Boil water advisory issued for Boone County subdivision

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for a Boone County subdivision Thursday morning and will be in effect until 4 p.m. Friday.

The advisory is for those in the Gateway South subdivision, which includes Alton Park Road, Southwest Way, Schuster Road, Gateway Boulevard South, Crocket Drive West, Gateview Drive South, Gateview Court West, West Way Court and West Way.

The advisory is for those who live in the subdivision off of Route K in Public Water Supply District No. 1.