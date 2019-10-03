SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Boil water advisory issued for Boone County subdivision

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 10:52 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:52 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for a Boone County subdivision Thursday morning and will be in effect until 4 p.m. Friday.

The advisory is for those in the Gateway South subdivision, which includes Alton Park Road, Southwest Way, Schuster Road, Gateway Boulevard South, Crocket Drive West, Gateview Drive South, Gateview Court West, West Way Court and West Way.

The advisory is for those who live in the subdivision off of Route K  in Public Water Supply District No. 1.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Showers lingering into the afternoon

    Showers lingering into the afternoon

Recommended Stories

Top Videos