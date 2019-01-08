Boone County agencies assisting in Callaway homicide case

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE 7:30 P.M.: Callaway Counties authorities have identified the victim that they said was found dead Sunday night near the 1500 block of Old Highway 40.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call and found Lauro Garza-Perez, 34, of Columbia. Chism said he could not provide the cause of death.

An autopsy conducted today by the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that authorities are conducting a homicide investigation.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office continues to work with the Boone County Sheriff's Department and the Columbia Police Department.

If you have any information, you can call the Callaway County Crimestoppers number at 573-592-2474, and you can remain anonymous.

UPDATE 3:15 P.M.: Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said Monday that Columbia police and Boone County deputies are helping with the investigation.

"We are actually conducting the investigation out of the Boone County Sheriff's Office given our leads are in the Columbia area," Chism said.

Chism said he hoped to provide updates on the case some time later Monday.

UPDATE 4:00 A.M.: Callaway County authorities confirm they are investigating a homicide.

Authorities say they responded to the area of 1500 Old Highway 40, for a disturbance with shots fired.

Upon arriving, a deputy found a deceased person in a business parking lot.

Officials don't have a suspect description at this time.

The name of the victim hasn't been released yet, as authorities are working to notify next of kin. An autopsy is scheduled to be done at a later date.

ORIGINAL: Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said the department is investigating a major crime incident in the 1500 Old block of Highway 40 inside Callaway County from the Boone County line.

Chism said he could not comment on whether there is a public safety concern, as the investigation is ongoing.

A large area is wrapped in crime scene tape as authorities investigate.