Boone County apartment fire caused by unattended cooking

Sanders Court Fire Video

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Boone County Fire officials determined the cause of a Monday night apartment fire was unattended cooking.

Fire crews responded to the fire at 101 Sanders Court Monday evening. The apartment building was evacuated, and there were four people in the apartment where the fire originated, said BCFPD spokesman Gale Blomenkamp.

Everyone made it out of the building safely, and there were no injuries in the incident, Blomenkamp said.

"Someone stepped away from the stove for only a minute, but it was enough time for hot oil to catch the kitchen on fire," BCFPD said in a social media post.