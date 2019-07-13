SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Boone County bridge replacement set to start Monday

By:

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 09:43 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 09:43 PM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Drivers may experience delays as crews begin work on a bridge replacement in northern Boone County.

According to a news release, crews will start replacing the Dripping Springs Road bridge over Silver Fork Creek on Monday, starting at 7 a.m.

The work is expected to last about nine weeks. Dripping Springs Road will be closed between Gilbert Road and Silver Fork Hill Road. Officials said detour signs will be posted in the area.

 

 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Dangerous heat builds with storms possible

    Dangerous heat builds with storms possible

Recommended Stories

Top Videos