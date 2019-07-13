Boone County bridge replacement set to start Monday

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Drivers may experience delays as crews begin work on a bridge replacement in northern Boone County.

According to a news release, crews will start replacing the Dripping Springs Road bridge over Silver Fork Creek on Monday, starting at 7 a.m.

The work is expected to last about nine weeks. Dripping Springs Road will be closed between Gilbert Road and Silver Fork Hill Road. Officials said detour signs will be posted in the area.