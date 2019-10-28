Boone County collects 853 pounds of medication in Drug Take Back event

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Hundreds of pounds of prescription drugs were collected and disposed of over the weekend as part of a public safety campaign.

The annual Prescription Drug Take Back event allows the public to safely throw away opioids and other medications that are no longer wanted or needed.

Maj. Tom Reddin, of the Boone County Sheriff's Department, said 853 pounds of medication were collected on Friday and Saturday across seven locations. It is the fourth-largest collection total in Boone County since the event started in 2010, according to a Sunday news release.

This year, vaping products were also accepted in the collection.

The drugs will be collected and disposed of by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Below is a breakdown of the amounts collected at each site in Boone County: