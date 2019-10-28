SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Boone County collects 853 pounds of medication in Drug Take Back event

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 07:24 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 07:24 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Hundreds of pounds of prescription drugs were collected and disposed of over the weekend as part of a public safety campaign.

The annual Prescription Drug Take Back event allows the public to safely throw away opioids and other medications that are no longer wanted or needed.

Maj. Tom Reddin, of the Boone County Sheriff's Department, said 853 pounds of medication were collected on Friday and Saturday across seven locations. It is the fourth-largest collection total in Boone County since the event started in 2010, according to a Sunday news release.

This year, vaping products were also accepted in the collection.

The drugs will be collected and disposed of by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Below is a breakdown of the amounts collected at each site in Boone County:

Veteran Affairs Hospital - 8 boxes/147 pounds

MU Student Center - 1 box/8 pounds

Ashland Police Dept - 3 boxes/44 pounds

Rock Bridge High School - 10 boxes/225 pounds

Hickman High School - 12 boxes/308 pounds

Hallsville Police Department - 2 boxes/43 pounds

Centralia Police Department - 4 boxes/68 pounds

