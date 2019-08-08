Boone County Commission approves $2 million building project

Boone County Commission approve nearly $2 million building

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Boone County Commission approved the construction of nearly $2 million support services building.

The building will allow more space for the Boone County Emergency Communications Services radio employees, along with other functions.

Commissioner Janet Thompson said the employees who work on the radio tower now have little space in the current building.

"They're cramped into a little space with a lot of material, and there's just not space for it," Thompson said.

This project was originally a part of the construction of the new Emergency Communications Service building, but Thompson said it was cut out at the beginning.

"It needed to happen, the original design was correct, we needed that space," Thompson said.

The county accepted bids for the project and selected Little Dixie Construction, who said the building would cost $1,990,707 to build.

"Boone County looks for the lowest and best, and Little Dixie came in lower than the rest," Thompson said. "They also, a benefit for us, they estimate a lesser amount of days for the project to be complete."

There were four bids submitted for the project. The other companies who bid were Septacon Construction, Prost Builder, Inc. and Curtiss Manes Schulte Inc.

The proposed building will be located on the Boone County Public Safety Campus in Columbia.