Boone County deputies investigate shooting in southeast Columbia

No one was hurt

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 02:26 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 09:53 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Boone County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in southeast Columbia early Sunday.

Just before 2 a.m. deputies responded to Santa Barbara Drive for reports of shots fired.

Deputies told ABC 17 News crews on the scene that no one was hurt, but they did find shell casings in the area.

ABC 17 News is working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

Check back for more on this developing story.

