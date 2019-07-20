Boone County EMS says heat can lead to illness

joe Raedle/Getty Images

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Hot temperatures can cause several types of illnesses, according to Boone County Emergency Management.

Elizabeth Thompson, the Training and Exercise Specialist with Boone County EMS, said extreme temperatures can cause heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke. She said heat stroke is the worst type of heat illness and can lead to death.

If heat exhaustion is not treated, she said it could eventually lead to heat stroke.

Thompson said of all weather conditions, heat is the most likely to cause the highest number of deaths.

Thompson recommended staying inside during times of extreme heat NS to wear light-colored clothing if people have to go outside. People should also drink plenty of water and use fans to circulate the air.

According to Thompson, people should avoid strenuous activity.

Boone County EMS also said they have cooling centers people can visit. You can find the locations here.