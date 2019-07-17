Boone County Fair braces for heatwave

Boone County fair braces for heat

STURGEON, Mo. - Organizers of the Boone County Fair are prepared for extreme heat to set in while carnival games, competitions, a tractor pull and more are available for visitors.

Carnival rides have been inspected and given the green light by the state, but several areas of mid-Missouri could feel above 100 degrees Fahrenheit starting on Wednesday.

"It is hot," said Mike Galbreath, who visited the fair's carnival with his daughter on Tuesday. "I was trying to plan on coming out a little bit earlier, I didn’t know it didn’t start till (4 p.m.). It’s the peak of the heat.”

The Boone County Fire Protection District will be on standby at the fair all week.

The heat is forecasted to reach 97 degrees. Below is a list of the hottest temperatures for the past five years during the Boone County Fair.

One family told ABC 17 News they plan on staying out of the heat starting Wednesday.

"I figured tonight would be the coolest night of the next three, so I figured we’d get it done tonight," said Jeff Miller. His wife, Kelly Miller, agreed. "Either go to the pool and stay indoors," she said.

Galbreath, who was visibly sweating while watching his daughter on a ride, plans on facing the heat.

"I’ll probably be out here again tomorrow in the heat," Galbreath said. "You got to stay hydrated and dress in loose-fitting clothing, otherwise you’re going to be out here dying. You don’t want to do that."

For the full schedule of Boone County Fair events, click here.