Boone County Fair food passes health department inspections

Boone County Fair food inspections

STURGEON, Mo. - Fair time typically means fried food, and the indulgent offerings at the Boone County Fair are inspected by the Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department.

This year, the Boone County Fair has several food vendors where fairgoers can grab a bite to eat.

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department gave out four temporary food permits after completing inspections. ABC 17 News got a copy of the inspections the health department conducted on temporary food establishments at the fair.

Boone County Fair food vendor inspections

All eateries at the fair passed inspection and are in compliance with county health codes.

Health department assistant director Scott Clardy said inspectors visited the fair Wednesday to inspect all food stands.

"We look for certain things like making sure they have a potable water supply, making sure they can handle their wastewater and any food waste they have in a safe and sanitary manner," he said.

The four vendors with temporary food permits include:

Boone County Fair

Show Me Amusement

Big Gun Kettle Corn

Steinman Concessions

Two other food vendors at the fair already had year-round permits. Those include:

Kona Ice

Ammo Dawgs

Clardy said all six food venders on the fairgrounds have their permits displayed.

Clardy said it is the department's job to make sure food at the fair is safe.

"We want to make sure everyone has the best possible time at the fair and that includes not getting sick from the food there," he said.

Clardy added that it doesn't stop at the fair. "It's just part of our responsibility in protecting the public, to make sure there is a safe food supply, whether it's food they get from the grocery store, or from a local restaurant, or a temporary event at a county fair," he said.

"We inspect these temporary food establishments everywhere in the county, wherever there may be a festival or a fair," Clardy said. He said that includes the pumpkin festival in Hartsburg and the anchor festival in Centralia.

The Boone County Fair runs through Saturday at the Sturgeon Fairgrounds.