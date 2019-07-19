Boone County Fair offers cooling options in extreme heat

Heat at the Boone County Fair

STURGEON, Mo. - Boone County Fair events will continue through the weekend as high temperatures are expected to hit mid-Missouri Thursday through the weekend, causing dangerous conditions for those who are planning on being outside.

Boone County Fair President Jeff Cook said the fair has an air-conditioned Rec Center and an air-conditioned Youth Center next door available to everyone.

There are also many park benches at the Sturgeon Fair Grounds with trees providing shade as well as vendors selling bottles of water.

Cook said the Boone County Fire District is at the fair, watching for people who are in distress from the heat. The fire department has a mobile unit RV with air conditioning and paramedics, Cook said.

The Boone County Sheriffs Department also has two golf carts driving around making sure people are alright.