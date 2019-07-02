Boone County fire officials give tips for firework safety

Fourth of July Firework Safety

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Boone County Fire authorities are urging residents to stay safe when shooting off fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday.

During the 2018 holiday, MU Health said it saw seven fireworks injury cases and about 10 heat-related injuries and illnesses.

Here are some safety tips, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District:

Have a bucket of water near before you start shooting off fireworks

Have a plan for where you're shooting off fireworks

Be aware of surroundings

Pick a safe time and place to light fireworks

Don't shoot off fireworks in the city limits

Fireworks can also be a liability issue, said Gale Blomenkamp, Assistant Chief of Boone County Fire.

"Remember, if you're shooting fireworks and you start a fire that causes damage to someone else's property you're going to be held liable for that," Blomenkamp said.

Although mid-Missouri has had some humidity recently, a hot firework in a tree or in a house can still start a fire.



