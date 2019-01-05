Boone County Fire volunteer suspended for social media post

Courtesy: Boone County Fire Protection District

The Boone County Fire Protection District said on Friday they will suspend a volunteer EMS responder for at least 45 days after the man put up an "inappropriate" Facebook post on New Year's Eve.



The district's board of directors met Friday and voted unanimously to suspend the volunteer and compel him to complete diversity and harassment training. The volunteer must also complete mandatory counseling through the fire district's Employee Assistance Program, as well as issue a public apology.

The board's decision comes after a three-day internal investigation into the matter where the volunteer was allowed to speak in his defense to the board.

A screen shot of the Facebook post was sent to ABC 17 News.

The board's original news release is attached below.