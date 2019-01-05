SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Boone County Fire volunteer suspended for social media post

Man also must attend diversity training

By:

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 08:33 PM CST

Updated: Jan 05, 2019 10:30 AM CST

The Boone County Fire Protection District said on Friday they will suspend a volunteer EMS responder for at least 45 days after the man put up an "inappropriate" Facebook post on New Year's Eve. 

The district's board of directors met Friday and voted unanimously to suspend the volunteer and compel him to complete diversity and harassment training. The volunteer must also complete mandatory counseling through the fire district's Employee Assistance Program, as well as issue a public apology. 

The board's decision comes after a three-day internal investigation into the matter where the volunteer was allowed to speak in his defense to the board. 

A screen shot of the Facebook post was sent to ABC 17 News. 

The board's original news release is attached below. 

 

 

 

 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Saturday January 5 Morning Weather Video

    Saturday January 5 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos