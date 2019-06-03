Boone County investigators working to determine cause of home fire

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Boone County Fire Protection District are continuing to investigate Monday after a fire left smoke damage to one home.

Crews were called out to the 4700 block of East McGee Road around 7 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters got to the scene, they saw smoke coming from the basement of the home. Crews were able to get the fire out within 10 minutes.

Officials say five people were inside the home when the fire started, but were woken up by smoke alarms and able to get out safely.

