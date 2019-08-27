Boone County voters get first look at new voting machines

Boone County Commissioners approved the purchase for 200 new voting machines ahead of the 2020 Missouri Primary.

Boone County Commissioners approved the purchase for 200 new voting machines ahead of the 2020 Missouri Primary.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Boone County residents have the chance to see and use new voting machines before their first use next year.

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon will have the new equipment on display multiple times in September. The first day to view the equipment is Sept. 9 at the Centralia Public Library.

September 9, 4:00-6:30pm at the Centralia Public Library

September 12, 10:30am-1:00pm at the @Mizzou Student Center

September 18, 11:30am-2:00pm at Parkade Plaza

September 19, 4:00-6:30pm at the Southern Boone County Public Library

September 24, 3:00-6:00pm at @dbrl in Columbia — Boone County Clerk (@voteboonemo) August 23, 2019

Boone County Commissioners approved the purchase for 200 new voting machines earlier this year. It cost the county more than $800,00 to replace the old voting equipment.

According to Lennon, the voting machines are more user-friendly.

"They provide a little more instruction to the voters," Lennon said. "It makes it a lot easier when [voters] are casting ballots."

The voting machines will be used for the first for the Missouri Presidential Primary scheduled for March 10, 2020.