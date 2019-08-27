SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Boone County voters get first look at new voting machines

Commissioners approved $825,558 purchase

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 10:29 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:42 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Boone County residents have the chance to see and use new voting machines before their first use next year.

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon will have the new equipment on display multiple times in September. The first day to view the equipment is Sept. 9 at the Centralia Public Library.

 

 

Boone County Commissioners approved the purchase for 200 new voting machines earlier this year. It cost the county more than $800,00 to replace the old voting equipment.

According to Lennon, the voting machines are more user-friendly.

"They provide a little more instruction to the voters," Lennon said. "It makes it a lot easier when [voters] are casting ballots."

The voting machines will be used for the first for the Missouri Presidential Primary scheduled for March 10, 2020. 

