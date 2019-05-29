Boone Electric Cooperative joins in Rocheport flood fight

ROCHEPORT, Mo. - About 30 Boone Electric Cooperative employees joined forces with residents of Rocheport on Wednesday, utility spokeswoman Meredith Hoenes said.

The Missouri River was in major flood stage Wednesday up the river from Rocheport at Glasgow and downriver at Jefferson City. The forecast called for the river to rise to about 3 feet above major flood stage at Jefferson City by the end of the week,

Meanwhile, Rocheport has been asking for more volunteers.

"Rocheport is part of our community," Hoenes said. "We heard the call for help, so we came to help."

She said utility management and line workers joined the sandbagging efforts.

"We've got a lot of volunteers here," said resident Conrad Yates, who moved to the town only a few years ago.

Yates runs the Yates House Bed and Breakfast. He said sandbagging has been difficult, but all the businesses in town have stayed afloat throughout the ordeal.

He said he thinks the volunteers have helped the community.

"People love Rocheport," he said. "So when we need volunteers, we get the word out and we get a lot of volunteers."