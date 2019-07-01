Boone County Emergency Management director dies suddenly

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Tom Hurley, the director of the Boone County Office of Emergency Management, has died, according to the Boone County Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill said Hurley was found dead at his Columbia home. The commission was notified of his "unexpected" death Monday morning.

"We are saddened by the loss of our colleague and dear friend Tom Hurley. He was a Boone County native whose love for this community and his friendly and engaging personality were evident by anyone who met him," commissioners said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

Chad Martin, the current director of Boone County's 911 Dispatch Center, will serve as the interim director, Atwill said. The commission will meet Monday to discuss further actions.

Hurley started as the OEM deputy director in 2016 before serving as the department's director. Previously, he was the emergency management coordinator for Eau Claire County, Wisconsin.

"On behalf of Boone County, we wish to express our deepest condolences to Tom's family and friends and express our heartfelt appreciation for Tom's service to the residents of Boone County," commissioners said in a statement.