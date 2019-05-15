SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Boonville Airport closes for reconstruction

Project costing approximately $3 million

Posted: May 14, 2019 07:33 PM CDT

Updated: May 14, 2019 07:42 PM CDT

BOONVILLE, Mo. - Officials with the city of Boonville have confirmed the city's airport is currently closed for reconstruction.

Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport is near I-70 off Pearre Lane and State Road 87, southeast of the city.

The project is estimated to cost around $3 million and is expected to be completed in October.

According to the city's website, the airport offers flight lessons and is home to executive and private aviation, but no commercial planes fly into Boonville. 

